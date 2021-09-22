Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Gap Down to $76.06

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.06, but opened at $73.50. Incyte shares last traded at $71.83, with a volume of 31,842 shares.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Incyte by 13.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,962,000 after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Incyte by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Incyte by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

