Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits Market Cap of $2.32 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $58,776.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00006269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00071492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00114081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00169537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.99 or 0.06954202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,507.67 or 1.00385640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.34 or 0.00782960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.