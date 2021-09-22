Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. Analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

