Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Innate Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IPHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

NASDAQ IPHA opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $592.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

