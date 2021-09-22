InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. InnovAge updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

INNV traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. 856,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnovAge stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 1,158.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

