Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives $67.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.55 and a beta of 0.90. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.59.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,093.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $595,808.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.