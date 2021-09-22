Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Down to $49.93

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.93, but opened at $45.40. Inotiv shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 2,004 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOTV. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Inotiv alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $656.49 million, a P/E ratio of -124.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.96.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.