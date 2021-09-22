Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Update

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

INPX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Inpixon has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inpixon by 23,663.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inpixon in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Inpixon in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Inpixon by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 106,962 shares during the period. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

