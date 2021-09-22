Insider Buying: Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,628,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,296,000 after buying an additional 1,480,516 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after buying an additional 715,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 119,107 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,137,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,374,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after buying an additional 532,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

