Insider Buying: Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Purchases 397 Shares of Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

LON RIO traded up GBX 134 ($1.75) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,841 ($63.25). 3,383,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,531. The stock has a market cap of £78.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,610.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,829.09. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This represents a yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,886.15 ($76.90).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

