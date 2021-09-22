Insider Buying: Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Acquires 2,472 Shares of Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $37,500.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gerald Hellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Gerald Hellerman bought 1,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $14,990.00.

NYSE SPE opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 63,951 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 618.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

