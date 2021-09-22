Insider Selling: Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $248,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $263,775.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Alico by 100.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Alico by 22.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alico by 193.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

