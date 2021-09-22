Insider Selling: Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Senior Officer Sells 62,725 Shares of Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total value of C$8,025,663.75.

BMO opened at C$125.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$126.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$122.12. The stock has a market cap of C$81.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.69. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$75.92 and a twelve month high of C$132.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.87.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

