Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $228,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam J. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $227,400.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00.

CSOD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. 65,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.18 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 268,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,648 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 152,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

