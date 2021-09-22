Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Susan Milton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.64, for a total value of C$46,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,188,769.28.

Shares of RUP opened at C$4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$809.41 million and a PE ratio of -87.74. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.06.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

