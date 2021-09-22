Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO Sells 27,030 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $946,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $75,975,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $13,512,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $5,099,000.

SNCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

