Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells 5,059 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $218,245.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 396 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $17,447.76.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $54,644.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56.

RUN stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunrun by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Sunrun by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

