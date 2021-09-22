Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 1,865 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $11,563.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Usio stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.82 million, a PE ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parian Global Management LP grew its position in Usio by 108.9% in the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 885,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth $3,959,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

