Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells 7,483 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,666.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yext stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Yext’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YEXT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth about $154,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

