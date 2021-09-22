Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

NSP stock opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $114.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,761 shares of company stock worth $6,397,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

