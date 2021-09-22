Insured Finance (INFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $18,733.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00068143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00167856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00108653 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.90 or 0.06845997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,385.08 or 0.99546596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.