Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lowered by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 58,644 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 75.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after buying an additional 2,032,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.65. 300,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,246,537. The company has a market capitalization of $217.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

