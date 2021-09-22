InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stake Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after acquiring an additional 85,392 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 21.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 290.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 215,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 30.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 427.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

