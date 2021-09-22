International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 95.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 105.0% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 57.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.7% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

