Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

ISNPY opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.