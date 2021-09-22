Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Down 24.0% in August

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,331. Intevac has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 192,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

