Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Up 2.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $35.16. 2,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 533,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $459,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

