Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,077.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical ended the second quarter on a solid note, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021 reflected procedure growth and higher-than-expected system placements. Strong segmental performance was seen during the second quarter. Intuitive Surgical recorded uptick in da Vinci procedure volume in the second quarter. Expansion in both gross and operating margins bodes well. Per management, the quarter exhibited both the demand for superior quality minimally invasive procedures along with a return to surgeries that were deferred during the pandemic. Shares of the company outperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, stiff competition in the global MedTech space and rising costs continue to raise concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $975.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $958.94.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $1,014.04 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $641.64 and a 12-month high of $1,087.01. The stock has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,017.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $893.81.

Intuitive Surgical shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total transaction of $488,734.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after buying an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,898,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

