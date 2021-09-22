Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 843,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,447,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,628,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 379,924 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 226,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 477.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 281,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22.

