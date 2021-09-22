Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,787,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.59.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

