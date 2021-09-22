Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PSCF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.49. 775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $61.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
