Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PSCF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.49. 775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

