Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Down 21.2% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.87. The stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.