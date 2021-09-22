Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.36

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 115,205 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,919,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 74,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,310 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

