Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,834 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,421% compared to the average daily volume of 252 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $47,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $352.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLDB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

