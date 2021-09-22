Investors Purchase High Volume of Ballard Power Systems Put Options (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 35,723 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 803% compared to the average daily volume of 3,958 put options.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

