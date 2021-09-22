Investors Purchase High Volume of Ballard Power Systems Put Options (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 35,723 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 803% compared to the average daily volume of 3,958 put options.
BLDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.
Shares of BLDP stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
