IoT Chain Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and $1.64 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00058513 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

ITC is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

