IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Insider Andrew Blattman Purchases 125,563 Shares

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) insider Andrew Blattman purchased 125,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$9.35 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,174,014.05 ($838,581.46).

On Saturday, September 11th, Andrew Blattman acquired 117,585 shares of IPH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.96 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of A$818,391.60 ($584,565.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from IPH’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.72%. IPH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.51%.

About IPH

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, and Adjacent Businesses. It offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and develops and provides IP data and analytics software under the subscription license model.

