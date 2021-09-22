IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) Trading Down 0.1%

IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. Approximately 3,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 126,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. The company has a market cap of C$543.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00.

About IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP)

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

