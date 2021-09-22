Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after buying an additional 3,390,228 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after buying an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after buying an additional 1,111,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,552,000 after buying an additional 875,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

