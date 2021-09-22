iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,986,568 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34.

