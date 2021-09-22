iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Holdings Reduced by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,331,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIZE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,105. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $135.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.51.

