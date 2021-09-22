iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 723.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter.

HYGH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.80. 9,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,369. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.48.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.