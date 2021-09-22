iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Position Lowered by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

