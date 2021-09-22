iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 88,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 147,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 358,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 188,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,896,234. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

