iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,754 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

