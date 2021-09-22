iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,093 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

