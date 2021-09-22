iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

Shares of XMV stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.82. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$28.12 and a 12 month high of C$37.05.

