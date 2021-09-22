iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QAT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

