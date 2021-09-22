iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is NewEdge Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $40,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after buying an additional 70,050 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after buying an additional 151,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.01. 98,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,503. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $205.01 and a 12-month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

