iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.91. The stock had a trading volume of 84,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,746. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $164.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

